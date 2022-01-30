Veljko Paunovic makes admission about his Reading future after club’s latest defeat

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has admitted that he is not concerned about his future at the club despite his side’s worrying run of form in the Championship.

The Royals would have been hoping to end their five-match losing run yesterday by securing a positive result in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers.

However, Reading were outclassed by the R’s who cruised to a 4-0 victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring for QPR in the 13th minute of the clash.

The Scotland international then doubled his side’s advantage before Luke Amos added a third for the hosts.

Following the break, Jimmy Dunne netted QPR’s fourth goal of the game to heap more misery on Reading.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Reading are now facing the prospect of being dragged into a relegation dogfight by the likes of Peterborough United and Derby County in the coming months.

Yet despite the fact that the pressure is starting to build on him, Paunovic has insisted that he is not worried about his future at the club.

Speaking to Berkshire Live after his side’s latest defeat, the Reading boss said: “I’m not concerned about my future. I’m a professional who looks to fix things and give my best.”

1 of 28 Danny Drinkwater? (Loan) Arsenal Chelsea Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur

The Verdict

Whilst Paunovic’s stance regarding his future is clear, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club’s hierarchy decide to part ways with him if Reading continue to struggle in the Championship.

Although the Royals’ plight has not been helped by the fact that they were deducted six points by the EFL in November, their performances in recent months have been incredibly underwhelming.

In their last 10 league games, Reading have only picked up five points and have conceded 26 goals which is an unacceptable total.

If the Royals suffer a defeat in their league clash with Bristol City next month, Paunovic could be handed his marching orders as the club may need to draft in a replacement who knows exactly what it takes to guide a team to survival at this level.