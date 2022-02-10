Veljko Paunovic issues Yakou Meite update after Reading’s clash with Bristol City

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has revealed that Yakou Meite could potentially be in contention to make his long-awaited return to senior action this weekend.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the club during the 2021/22 campaign after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury last summer.

Meite had to undergo surgery due to the severity of this issue and only recently made a step up in his recovery by featuring for Reading’s Under-23 side.

Having emerged unscathed from the Royals’ Premier League 2 Division 2 clash with Stoke City on Monday, Meite will now be determined to play a part in the club’s clash with Coventry City.

Reading suffered a seventh-consecutive defeat in all competitions last night in their meeting with Bristol City.

A strike from Antoine Semenyo and an own-goal from Royals defender Michael Morrison sealed all three points for the Robins at Ashton Gate.

Having missed out on the opportunity to extend the gap between them and fellow strugglers Peterborough United in the Championship standings, Reading will now be looking to deliver a positive response to this setback on Saturday.

Following his side’s meeting with the Robins, Paunovic shared an update on Meite.

Speaking to The Reading Chronicle about Meite, the Royals boss said: “He played 90 minutes for the U23s the other day and that looked promising so we will assess to see if he can be available for Coventry.”

The Verdict

Whereas it is important that Reading do not rush Meite back into action, his presence could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the Championship.

During the previous campaign, Meite managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions in 25 appearances for the club in the Championship whilst he also chipped in with one assist.

Having played 116 games at this level during his career, Meite could potentially use his experience to his advantage when he is fit enough to feature.

Capable of playing as a winger and as a striker, the Ivory Coast international’s versatility may prove to be useful for Paunovic as the Reading boss aims to guide the club to survival later this year.