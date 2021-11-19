Veljko Paunovic issues rallying call ahead of Reading’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has urged his players to deliver a defiant response to the club’s points deduction in their clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

The Royals were docked six points by the English Football League for breaching financial rules on Wednesday.

As a result of this setback, Reading have dropped to 19th in the Championship standings and are now only four points clear of the relegation zone.

Set to face Forest on Saturday, the Royals will be determined to back up their recent victory over Birmingham City by producing a positive performance against Steve Cooper’s side.

Alen Halilovic and Andy Rinomhota are both in contention to feature for Reading this weekend after missing the club’s victory over Birmingham due to injury whilst Junior Hoilett and Tom McIntyre have also made progress from their respective issues.

Ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Forest, Paunovic has urged his players to produce a positive response to the club’s points deduction.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about the current situation at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the Reading boss said: “We want this challenge to just be part of the history and the great future this club has, and we all have to be part of the solution.

“Nobody now in the club is guilty that this has happened, but it is our duty and responsibility to accept this challenge, and we are going to accept it and deal with it, and we don’t want anyone who is not on the same page or doesn’t want to give the best for the club to turn it into a brighter situation.”

Paunovic later added: “We don’t want anyone who has something different to bring in our environment, we have to be ruthless with those with any kind of negativity or looking for excuses.

“We have enough qualities as a club and as a team to deal with this situation and that is our immediate reaction.

“We want to get back out on the field and get the points back.”

The Verdict

Although the Royals’ progress in the second-tier this season has been hindered by an injury crisis, the club have still managed to produce some spirited displays at this level.

Instead of dwelling on their points deduction, Reading’s players ought to use Paunovic’s passionate comments as inspiration heading into the Christmas period.

By picking up positive results in their upcoming clashes with Forest and Sheffield United, the Royals could potentially move up the Championship standings.

However, a failure to deliver a response to their recent setback in the coming months may result in Reading being dragged into a relegation battle in the second-tier.