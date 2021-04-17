Veljko Paunovic issues important Reading injury update in wake of Cardiff stalemate

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has revealed that striker Lucas Joao had to be taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder suffered during his side’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Friday night.

Joao was forced off just before the hour mark in the game, having landed awkwardly on the same shoulder that he had previously dislocated in the Royals’ 2-1 win over the same opposition back in September.

Now however, it seems as though more work was required to rectify the issue for Joao this time around.

Providing an update on the striker after the game, Paunovic was quoted by Berkshire Live as saying: “The first time he got the injury [in September], our medical staff were able to re-locate his shoulder immediately but this time he needed to be transferred to hospital.”

Despite that, it seems as though Paunovic is hopeful that the injury will not keep Joao out of action for too long, with the Reading manager adding: “He’s being attended to there. He recovered very quickly the first time – for one week I think – so we hope it can be the same.”

Are these 17 facts about Reading's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 The first crest on a Reading kit first appeared in 1943. True False

So far this season, Joao has top scored for Reading with 19 goals in 36 league games so far this season.

Next up for Reading is the trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in midweek, before promotion chasing Swansea travel to the Madejski Stadium the following weekend.

The Verdict

Reading will certainly hope that Joao is indeed not out for too long with this injury.

That draw with Cardiff means that the Royals’ hopes of claiming a play-off place this season now look to be hanging by a thread.

As a result, with Joao’s goalscoring contributions having been an important factor in the club’s attempt to claim a top-six spot this season, you feel they are going to want him back quickly to give them the best possible chance of making a late charge for one of those spots.

However, given this is an injury Joao has now suffered twice this season, they may have to be careful not to take too much of a risk here, and cause any lasting damage for the striker.