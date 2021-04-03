Veljko Paunović faces these Reading FC dilemmas following yesterday’s 1-1 draw v Barnsley

Reading were left frustrated as they drew 1-1 with Barnsley in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Good Friday.

The Royals took the lead after 34 minutes, as Ovie Ejaria finished clinically, after a well-weighted through ball over the top from Andy Rinomhota.

But Alex Mowatt equalised from the penalty spot for the hosts at Oakwell, after Andy Yiadom was adjudged to have fouled Callum Styles in the penalty area.

Lucas Joao then squandered a golden opportunity to but Veljko Paunovic’s side back in front on the night, but the forward dragged his effort wide of the post, with Bradley Collins beaten in the Barnsley goal.

The scores remained level, which means that Reading remain sixth in the Championship table, and they’ll be looking to pick up a much-needed win in their next match against Derby County.

We take a look at some of the dilemmas that Veljko Paunovic is facing heading into their next match against Derby County on Monday afternoon.

Should Lucas Joao be dropped?

There’s no doubting that Joao has played an important role for Reading this term, as they target promotion back into the Premier League.

The forward has hit 21 goals in 34 appearances for the Berkshire-based side, but has only scored once in his last nine appearances in all competitions this term.

That doesn’t make for the best of reading, and it’s clear to see that Joao is struggling for confidence in front of goal, with the 27-year-old missing an open goal opportunity against Barnsley on Good Friday.

George Puscas will surely be fancying his chances of coming into the starting XI for their game against Barnsley, and Joao could benefit from a brief spell out of the firing line from some of the club’s supporters for his recent dip in form.

Injury problems not going away

Reading’s injury list was easing up heading into their game against Barnsley, with the likes of Andy Yiadom and Michael Morrison (pictured above) both returning to the matchday squad, whilst John Swift is also nearing a return to action from an injury lay-off.

But Morrison was forced off after just 42 minutes of the draw with Barnsley on Good Friday, as he picked up a muscle strain at Oakwell.

However, Veljko Paunovic confirmed in a post-match press conference that Tom McIntyre is set to miss the remainder of this year’s campaign through injury, which will be hugely frustrating.

It’s an important few months coming up for Reading, and Paunovic will be hoping that players can step up and perform to a high standard.

It remains to be seen as to which player will replace Morrison in the starting XI, although Tom Holmes put in a strong performance when he replaced the experienced defender.