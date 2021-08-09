Veljko Paunovic explains decision behind Reading player omission v Stoke

Marc McNulty was not named in the 16-man squad that travelled to Stoke City on Saturday, with Veljko Paunovic opting to select just five substitutes.

McNulty is understood to be training with the club’s U23s at present, as uncertainty about his immediate future continues.

The Scottish striker spent last season with Dundee United, with The Tangerines hopeful of striking a deal for McNulty once again.

The forward has struggled to transfer his brilliance in front of goal at Coventry City to Berkshire, scoring just once in 17 appearances for The Royals.

The Scottish international first made his move south of the border in 2014, joining Sheffield United. He made 40 appearances for The Blades, scoring ten times, before joining Coventry in 2017.

McNulty scored 23 goals in 42 for The Sky Blues, helping them back to the third-tier. However, he has failed to replicate that scoring power in the Championship at the Madejski Stadium.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Paunovic addressed McNulty’s current situation: “He’s a wonderful guy and he probably does things the best he can but we don’t count with him and that is the bottom line.

“We have to know when we prepare the team and the squad…I need to know who I am going with and these decisions are just technical – you have to look at the squad you have to work with and make sure they are available and ready.

“This is the group I choose and I am working with them.

“It’s about a technical decision and the group I want to work with. From what we’ve seen and what we’ve assessed, this is our decision.”

The verdict:

McNulty has struggled to adapt to the rigours of Championship football and it is now the best time for him to secure a move elsewhere.

He enjoyed a loan spell with The Tangerines last season, and whilst he still was not as prolific as most would expect from a striker, his contributions went well beyond his goalscoring capabilities.

McNulty needs regular football, and if Dundee United can promise that, then it will be a great move for him.

He has shown in the past that he can be an excellent scorer of goals, and his clever attacking movement will continue to allow him to get in good positions beyond the opposing defensive line.

