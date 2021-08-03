Veljko Paunovic delivers verdict on transfer links involving Nottingham Forest and Josh Laurent

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic believes midfielder Josh Laurent will remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for ‘a long time’ in an interview with Reading Chronicle journalist Matt Joy, amid strong links to Nottingham Forest.

Laurent, 26, has been subject of at least one bid from Chris Hughton’s side this summer according to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor, after impressing for the Berkshire side during his first season in the second tier.

He arrived at Reading from League One outfit Shrewsbury Town last July on the expiration of his contract in Shropshire – and slotted in seamlessly alongside Andy Rinomhota in midfield as the Royals went unbeaten in their first eight games of the season.

Although their season went downhill after their 3-2 away loss to Coventry City at the end of October, Laurent continued to perform well consistently and was awarded the club’s official player of the season award for the 2020/21 campaign.

But with the 26-year-old only having one year left on his current deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, his future is currently up in the air after Nottingham Forest’s approach and in their current financial situation, the Royals may be forced to cash in on another one of their assets this summer.

After already losing Michael Olise to Crystal Palace for £8m this summer, this would be another blow for a depleted side who are currently operating under a transfer embargo and are yet to make a single signing so far this summer.

However, Veljko Paunovic has some reassuring news for Reading fans who are desperate for the club to keep hold of the midfielder.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle’s Matt Joy this afternoon on these Nottingham Forest links, the Serbian said: “I’m not surprised Josh Laurent has been recognised as very talented and a target for other teams.

“That’s part of football. He is our player, he is doing fantastic in training and we’re developing his role.

“We believe he’ll stay with us for a long time.”

The Verdict:

This is a bold statement from Paunovic considering Laurent’s current trajectory.

Although he only arrived from the third tier last summer, the former Shrewsbury Town player stood out as one of the Championship’s best midfielders during the 2020/21 campaign and in Reading’s current situation with a severe lack of squad depth, they look set to be competing in the bottom half of the second-tier table next season.

At 26, he will want to be moving on to the Premier League soon if he replicates his form from last season in the next campaign and the Royals are unlikely to be anywhere near the top flight without new signings coming on board.

They may have narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, but six first-teamers including Michael Olise and Omar Richards have left since then and if they want to achieve another top-half Championship finish, at least five or six new signings will need to come in before the end of August.

This will depend on whether the EFL lift their current restrictions off the Royals though, so it’s out of the club’s hands as things stand.