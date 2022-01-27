Veljko Paunovic delivers update on Andy Carroll’s Reading FC future amid Burnley and AFC Bournemouth interest

The future of Andy Carroll is one that was probably not expected to be a hot topic a few months ago, but thanks to the ex-England international’s form for Reading recently he is now a hot commodity once again.

Whilst not at the levels he was when he secured a £35 million move to Liverpool in 2011, Carroll has shown signs that he’s gotten over his injury troubles of years gone by in his two months at the Royals.

The 33-year-old scored two goals in his eight appearances for Reading, but his spell was perhaps best remembered for two disallowed goals versus Fulham in quick succession which went viral for both being ones scored like the Carroll of old.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Reading FC players ever played for Oxford United or Swindon Town?

1 of 28 1. Chris Gunter Yes No

His time at Reading may not necessarily be over though – his short-term contract expired last week but matters have been complicated about a potential extension due to other clubs showing their interest.

Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth have reportedly considered Carroll as a cheaper alternative to transfer target Kieffer Moore, whilst Premier League outfit Burnley are keeping tabs on the target man as well following Chris Wood’s departure.

Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic has not given up hope of keeping Carroll though amid interest from other sides in his latest update on the situation.

“We follow up on the daily with him,” Paunovic said on Carroll, per reporter Andy Preston.

We want to be respectful but at the same time let him know we want him back.

“We also understand his position and he needs time before he makes his decision.

“We remain hopeful and remain interested.”

The Verdict

Paunovic doesn’t sound too confident of bringing Carroll back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but with his performances he’s well and truly put himself in the shop window.

Everyone knew that Carroll had the ability still – you don’t lose it at the age of 33 – it was just a case of his general fitness.

The fact that he played for just £1,000 per week at Reading suggests that he just wanted to play football again and now he could have lined himself up for a big pay-rise elsewhere.

Perhaps he will show some loyalty to Reading in the end but it could be a mad scramble for the striker on deadline day – unless the saga goes beyond Monday.