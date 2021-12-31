Veljko Paunovic addresses Reading transfer plans ahead of January window

Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic has revealed that he could bring in new signings without having to get rid of any bodies in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Royals had a quiet summer due to a transfer embargo – it was only in mid-August when they were able to bring free transfers and loans in after breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

Some shrewd business ended up being done though – the likes of Scott Dann and Alen Halilovic arrived for free whilst Andy Carroll came in later in the season.

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 George Puscas? AC Milan Inter Milan Lazio Napoli

Speculation has surrounded some of Paunovic’s current players though – notably talisman John Swift and goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

A Brazilian publication revealed that Rafael was close to terminating his contract with the Berkshire club put per the Reading Chronicle (December 31, 2:16pm), Paunovic refused to comment on that speculation.

What he did comment on though was that he will be looking to add new players to his squad without necessarily letting anyone of importance depart.

“The last thing we want is to lose someone but anything can happen,” Paunovic said, per the Reading Chronicle (December 31, 2:13pm).

“We have things in place, we have a plan to replace players who might have an interest from other clubs.

“But we will be active and look to add some depth to the team and reinforcements…if possible.”

The Serb also confirmed that the club are in talks to extend Andy Carroll’s short-term contract after appearing five times so far for the Royals, scoring once.

The Verdict

January could be a really busy month at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Reading are still be restricted in terms of what business they can do and they have to abide by a strict business plan, but it doesn’t mean they can’t bring anyone in whatsoever.

Of course things also depend on the situation of John Swift – after his start to the season he will be in-demand but the Royals want a big fee to let go of him mid-season regardless of his contract situation.

Strap in Reading fans – January could be a turbulent one.