Veljko Paunović addresses his future as Reading’s promotion dream ends

Reading boss Veljko Paunović insists that the club will benefit from continuity as their promotion hopes were ended today.

The Serbian was appointed as the Royals boss ahead of the current campaign and he enjoyed a brilliant start to life in England, with Reading setting the pace in the promotion race early on.

However, they haven’t been able to sustain it and the 2-2 draw with Swansea City today means the Berkshire outfit can’t make the play-offs.

With several key players out of contract and financial issues lingering over the club, it could be a new-look Reading XI that starts next season but Paunović told Berkshire Live that he is optimistic about what the future can hold.

“I think continuity pays off. This is the path if we want to achieve our goals. we must all understand that the hardest part is building a team that believes. To deal with setbacks and injuries, building their form. It’s not easy, it’s our job. We pushed to the end. I enjoyed it.”

Reading have games against Norwich and Huddersfield before the season finishes.

Prove you’re a true Reading FC fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Royals strikers

1 of 19 Did Noel Hunt score more goals for Reading than his brother Stephen? Yes No

The verdict

Some fans have been frustrated with Paunović in recent months and you can understand why, but he has still done a good job when you look at the bigger picture.

And, his comments here suggest he is already looking at next season, but it could be a very big summer for the club.

Ultimately, major decisions need to be made and it will be interesting to see who the Royals keep hold of and if they are able to be active in the market.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.