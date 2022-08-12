Vaulks starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Charlton on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a reasonably positive start to the 2021/22 campaign despite a mixed opening day.

Drawing 3-3 against Portsmouth, there were serious concerns about the state of their new-look defence with a couple of key players in their backline looking vulnerable against Danny Cowley’s men that afternoon.

Two clean sheets later though, those fears have eased with a solid 1-0 victory against last season’s play-off semi-finalists MK Dons last weekend before securing a 2-0 revenge win against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup, two results that will give them plenty of momentum going into this one.

In fairness, the magnitude of Wednesday night’s game was nothing like the play-off semi-final in the latter stages of last term, but the fact they managed to overcome a Championship side may be a promising sign of things to come.

And with their additions this summer, they have plenty of options to choose from in many departments, with the Owls not just possessing depth but some very high-quality players too, with former Rotherham United talisman Michael Smith still to come back for tomorrow afternoon’s hosts.

Looking ahead to this clash against Charlton Athletic, we have picked the starting lineup Darren Moore could potentially go with as he looks to make it seven points out of nine.

Although Cameron Dawson was solid enough, he didn’t have too much to do and probably wasn’t able to do enough to replace David Stockdale in goal, though the former will be looking to keep the latter on his toes.

Dominic Iorfa did well enough in midweek – but Reece James is a left-footer and would probably suit operating in the left centre-back position. Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe also get the nod and may be two regular starters for the Owls from now until the end of the campaign.

Jaden Brown also performed well in midweek and this will give Moore a dilemma on the left – but Marvin Johnson has proved his worth in a Wednesday shirt consistently and Liam Palmer takes his place on the right-hand side as a constant threat for the Black Cats.

The third-tier outfit are spoiled for choice in midfield and it almost seems outrageous to leave out Dennis Adeniran, George Byers and Tyreeq Bakinson – but all three started in midweek and may benefit from coming on to make an impact instead with Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all potentially coming back in.

Dele-Bashiru was a real game-changer with his excellent goals against Pompey on the opening day and Bannan probably has to return as a leader, with Vaulks providing real balance in the middle of the park as a player that can operate in a deeper position.

And up front, Lee Gregory partners Josh Windass with the former believed to be in contention to play. If he isn’t fully fit though, Moore shouldn’t risk him considering how integral he could be to their cause this term.