After a remarkable comeback in their play-off semi-final tie versus Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday now have the chance to win promotion back to the Championship.

Michael Duff's Barnsley are the side who stand in their way, and given that they finished just one place behind the Owls in League One this season, it should be a very competitive matchup.

Early Sheffield Wednesday team news

It will certainly be interesting to see which selection of players Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore opts to go for at Wembley on Monday afternoon.

Ordinarily, after a 5-1 victory in your previous match, it would seem crazy not to go with the same starting XI. However, it is very different this time.

Moore knew that Wednesday had to go for it and score goals in that second leg clash, or their season was over.

Taking such a bold approach at Wembley in the final would be incredibly brave, and it is likely we will see Moore revert to a more familiar Sheffield Wednesday line up.

There will surely be some reward for some fine performances in that second leg, though.

Moore confirmed at his press conference on Friday afternoon that he pretty much has the same squad available to choose from, too.

Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Barnsley

With that said, here is the XI we think that Moore could select for the clash:

In our lineup, there are no shocks when it comes to the goalkeeping department, with Cameron Dawson keeping his place in between the sticks.

In front of him in a back three, we think that Moore could opt for experience, and make changes from the second leg win over Peterborough.

We have Michael Ihiekwe starting alongside Aden Flint and Dominic Iorfa from right to left, with Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer at left-wing-back and right-wing-back respectively.

Iorfa and Johnson both picked up knocks in the clash against Peterborough, but Moore confirmed that both will be okay for Monday when speaking to the media on Friday.

In midfield, meanwhile, Moore could opt for Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks, with Josh Windass playing centrally in a more advanced role.

That leaves two striking spots available, with these potentially taken by Michael Smith and Lee Gregory.

When is Sheffield Wednesday's play-off final vs Barnsley?

The League One play-off final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday is set to take place on Monday 29th May.

Kick-off at Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.