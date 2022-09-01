Varying reports emerge on Leeds United links with key Swansea City player

Leeds United are not targeting a late move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross has reported.

Following the remarkable collapse of a deal for Marseille striker Bamba Dieng earlier on deadline day, Leeds enter the final window still searching for a centre forward.

Now it seems as though that could see the Elland Road club could have turned their attentions to the Championship, and in particular Swansea City.

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, it is thought that a move to Leeds could potentially still be a possibility for Piroe, despite the fact the Yorkshire outfit have yet to confirm the interest themselves.

Meanwhile, Wales Online reporter Ian Mitchelmore has suggested that Leeds did make an enquiry for Piroe, but that the Swans are determined to keep hold of the Dutchman, with nothing coming from Leeds’ approach.

Elsewhere, Cross has stated that from Leeds’ perspective, a move for Piroe has not been under consideration.

Not where Leeds United wanted to be with three hours to go. It's always Dan James and deadline days. Joel Piroe not understood to be under consideration. #lufc https://t.co/LAVAaTffO5 — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) September 1, 2022

Piroe has been a vital source of goals for Swansea ever since he joined the club from PSV Eindhoven last summer, scoring 26 times and providing six assists in 54 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Piroe’s contract with Swansea, although it was reported earlier in the year that the striker’s representatives will not discuss a new deal with the Championship side.

The Verdict

This does look as though it would have been a very important deal for Leeds if they do get it done.

It has been clear all summer that the club have needed a centre forward, and they would be leaving themselves short if they do not get one, which could raise plenty of questions for the board.

Bringing in Piroe however, would go some way to easing those concerns, especially considering how effective he has been in front of goal ever since joining Swansea.

By contrast, it would obviously be a major concern for the Swans, since losing their most effective goalscorer with so little time to find a replacement, and after a poor start to the season, would be a big blow, meaning one club could be left disappointed here.