Varney offers latest Charlton update as boardroom hopes grow

The Sun has reported that Tahnoon Nimer has agreed to sell Charlton to Chris Farnell, a lawyer who has put together a consortium to try and get the club back on track.

The Addicks have had a dramatic few months despite no football being played with a boardroom battle being played out rather publicly between Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall.

That appears to be becoming a thing of the past, though, with Farnell set to be the successful buyer of the club.

For former CEO Peter Varney, too, it appears as though he is still involved in conversations around the club and he offered this update, having also been a predicted party in trying to buy it from Nimer:

Andrew and I have been kept fully informed by the new #CAFC owners and discussions between us are progressing. — Peter Varney (@_PeterVarney) June 9, 2020

This is what fans want to see, a bit of harmony and genuine discussions between people that have the club at heart.

Varney is a Charlton fan and will want the best for the Addicks, so fans will hope that this update paves the way for more good news.

The Verdict

Farnell is the next man to run the club and fans will hope he just gets on with doing so, after years of seeing owners make it all about them.

The club has the task of getting to safety on the horizon, and getting this sorted before then would be a boost.