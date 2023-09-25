Leicester City return to EFL Cup action this midweek with a big test against Liverpool.

The Foxes are flying high in the Championship, leading the way in the second division table.

Three wins in a row has seen Enzo Maresca’s side move ahead of Preston North End, with a total of 21 points from a possible 24.

But a trip to Anfield will be a big test for the team, with Premier League opposition waiting on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are coming into the game off the back of a commanding 3-1 win at home against West Ham.

That victory moved Jurgen Klopp’s side up to second in the table, just two points off league leaders Manchester City.

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for Leicester this midweek…

GK: Mads Hermansen

Hermansen has cemented himself as the starting goalkeeper in the league, and the size of this game may see him trusting between the sticks instead of Jakub Stolarczyk.

The 22-year-old started the win over Tranmere Rovers in the previous round, but is likely to drop to the bench on Wednesday.

LB: Callum Doyle

Doyle has been played out wide at left-back, or through the middle of defence, and performed well in both roles.

Another shift out wide seems likeliest for the Liverpool clash.

CB: Conor Coady

Coady has yet to feature for Leicester, with injury preventing him from playing a major role in the opening weeks of the campaign.

But a first appearance against the club where his career began could be an ideal start to life at Leicester for the defender.

CB: Wout Faes

Faes started the 1-0 win over Bristol City at the weekend and performed well, so he may get to keep his place in the side for the trip to Anfield.

RB: James Justin

Maresca will have a choice to make between Justin and Ricardo Pereira.

The Portuguese played at the weekend, so the manager may opt for rotation by bringing Justin back into the team instead.

CM: Cesare Casadei

Midfield is one of the deeper parts of the squad where Maresca can rotate and afford to give others an opportunity in the team.

Casadei has one league start to his name this season, so a run-out against Liverpool could be a good chance to show what he can do against tough opposition.

CM: Harry Winks

Winks has been a key figure for how Leicester play this season, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

CM: Hamza Choudhury

Choudhury has also only made one start, so could be given an opportunity to impress away at Anfield in order to keep legs fresh for the regular starters.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi has been a key figure in attack for Leicester, and he will be a big threat for Maresca’s side in their attempts to get a result from this game.

ST: Kelechi Iheanacho

Jamie Vardy started at the weekend, scoring the winner against the Robins, but the 36-year-old needs to be used sparingly at his age, so Iheanacho is the better option for the trip to Anfield.

RW: Kasey McAteer

McAteer has been a standout figure for Leicester this season, and this will be a great chance for him to show what he can do away to a side the size of Liverpool after performing well in the Championship.