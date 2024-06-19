Highlights Ruud van Nistelrooy & Carlos Corberan in the running for Burnley's manager search, with international experience a factor.

Van Nistelrooy has coaching success with PSV, while Corberan led West Brom to Championship play-offs.

Lampard, Moyes, & Rosenior out of Burnley running, leaving the door open for a possible third option.

Burnley are said to be after a former player of high regard to take the managerial role vacated by Vincent Kompany, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Clarets continue to search for a replacement for the Belgian after he left to become Bayern Munich manager last month, having won plenty of plaudits during his time in charge at Turf Moor.

Tavolieri goes on to say that former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is still in contention for the vacancy, as well as West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan.

The post on social media also states that a third option is also being considered, although the identity of that candidate is yet to be revealed.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Carlos Corberan among frontrunners for Burnley job

Van Nistelrooy has become the latest name linked to the available managerial position with the Clarets, with the ex-Real Madrid man out of work after a stint in charge of Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a strong season in his one season in charge of the Eredivisie in 22/23, as his side finished second to Champions Feyenoord, as he finished the season with a 68% win ratio in all competitions.

The Dutchman fits the criteria that the Clarets are said to be wanting in a new boss as it stands, with Tavolieri’s post on X reading as follows:

“#BurnleyFC still wants « a name » and « an ex-player known at the international »... In that order, the profile of Ruud Van Nistelrooy came on these last hours alongside Carlos Corberán & and another option that hasn’t been revealed yet… Wait&See. #twitterclarets”

The approach to go for a high-profile name that has international experience certainly worked in the case of Kompany, with the Belgian winning 29 of his 46 matches in the Championship during their successful 22/23 campaign, although he struggled to recreate that in the top flight.

Vincent Kompany Burnley FC managerial record Matches 96 Wins 41 Draws 24 Defeats 31 Goals scored 144 Goals conceded 129 Win % 42.7% Source: Transfermarkt

The Clarets were renowned for their attacking style in their previous EFL campaign, and will be looking for an immediate return to the Premier League at the end of the upcoming season, with whoever ends up in charge.

Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior out the running for Burnley managerial role

Although Corberan may not have the status that van Nistelrooy may have as a player, the Baggies boss has produced the goods in the dugout at the Hawthorns of late, with the Spaniard helping his side reach the Championship play-offs last season.

The 41-year-old had also been linked to the vacant Leicester City job of late, although links to the Foxes have since died down with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said to be the frontrunner for the job at the King Power Stadium.

Former Derby County boss Frank Lampard [pictured] was another name said to be linked to the role at Turf Moor recently, but the ex-England international is now said to be out of the running to be the new man in charge at Turf Moor.

Lampard joins Liam Rosenior in the names reportedly linked to the Clarets' role since Kompany’s departure, with the former Hull City man also said to be overlooked in the past three weeks.

David Moyes has also acted to distanced himself from the role, following his departure from West Ham United at the end of last season, with the 61-year-old looking to take a break from the sport.