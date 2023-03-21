Sunderland have been strongly linked with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the past two windows and they should on alert ahead of the summer after his recent comments.

The 22-year-old worked under Tony Mowbray while on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, scooping their Player of the Season award, and reports in late August suggested that he was set to sign for the Black Cats.

That move fell through but the North East club reportedly picked up their pursuit again once January rolled around, this time facing competition from Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

Once again, the defender's Amex exit never materialised but the last two windows have shown that he's someone on Sunderland's radar, which is why they should be on alert following his recent comments.

Van Hecke is out of contract in the summer but, in an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International (via Soccernews.nl), he revealed that he expects the club to exercise a one-year option in his contract but hinted that he could still leave in the upcoming window while making it clear he was not interested in another loan move.

He said: "Waiting another season will be difficult. I would prefer to become a permanent employee at Brighton. My option will be exercised in May. Then I'll be stuck for another year. Last summer they wanted to break my contract. Then we couldn't figure it out."

The centre-back added: "It will now also be interesting for other clubs because I will be relatively cheap to take over. It will be another transfer window in which I am glued to the phone. Renting is no longer possible. That happened twice, but then you've just acclimatized and you have to leave again. I am done with that.”

It seems the Dutchman expects to be the subject of speculation in the summer andhas no issues with the prospect of leaving the South Coast club permanently.

The Championship seems a likely landing spot and Sunderland will surely represent an appealing option.

The 22-year-old played some of the best football of his career under Mowbray so rejoining him at the Stadium of Light may well be of interest to him.

The Black Cats have proven this season that they're not just back in the second tier to make up the numbers and will have promotion ambitions next term, which should appeal to van Hecke as well.

As a young player with high potential and plenty of sell-on value, he would certainly seem to fit the profile of the signings that we've seen Sunderland prioritise in recent windows while he's already shown himself to be more than comfortable at Championship level.

Van Hecke looks likely to be available for below his value and given the reported interest they've shown in the past two windows, Sunderland should be monitoring his situation closely on the back of his recent comments.