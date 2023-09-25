Coventry City will be looking to kickstart their season tonight as they face Huddersfield Town at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Although there was a lot of movement both in and out of the club during the summer transfer window, the Sky Blues would have been hoping to make a better start to the season.

The likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright look like excellent signings on paper - and the Midlands club need to take advantage of the quality they have brought in by getting results on the pitch.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

However, Huddersfield could be a tough nut to crack this evening, with Darren Moore taking charge of his first game for the Terriers.

The visitors will be desperate to get off to a good start under their new boss - and will be looking to take three points back to West Yorkshire.

Focusing more on the hosts though, we have predicted the lineup that Robins will put out this evening.

GK: Ben Wilson

Keeping a very decent number of clean sheets last term, Wilson will be hoping that his side don't concede tonight after letting in three against Cardiff City.

He will need to perform well to keep his spot, with Brad Collins likely to be desperate to get a chance to shine.

LWB: Jay Dasilva

It always looked as though Dasilva was going to be a key part of Robins' plans after joining - and it would be a surprise if he isn't in the lineup tonight.

He will be hoping to make some valuable contributions in both boxes.

LCB: Luis Binks

Binks slots in on the left-hand side, but he's another player who will need to continue performing if he's to keep his starting place, with Liam Kitching replacing him during the Cardiff game.

CB: Kyle McFadzean

Despite being part of a defence that conceded three last week, McFadzean is a much-needed figure at the back as someone who has plenty of experience under his belt.

He could be key to keeping the Terriers' attackers quiet.

RCB: Joel Latibeaudiere

Summer signing Latibeaudiere also keeps his place and will be hoping that the previous Championship experience he had with Swansea City will help him greatly during his time at the CBS Arena.

RWB: Josh Eccles

With Milan van Ewijk out of action, Robins has a couple of options but bringing in Eccles could be good seeing as he did an excellent job on the right-hand side during the opening day against Leicester.

Stephy Mavididi did shine that day - but Eccle put in a respectable performance at the King Power Stadium.

CDM: Liam Kelly

An experienced head, Robins will want Kelly to remain fit for as much of the season as he can.

He is a class act when on the field, but keeping him on the pitch is always a challenge and his game time will need to be managed.

CDM: Yasin Ayari

Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ayari has the opportunity to come in, with Eccles potentially moving from midfield to right wing-back in the absence of van Ewijk.

Ayari will have no shortage of motivation to impress.

CAM: Kasey Palmer

Palmer is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet until Callum O'Hare comes back and even after that, he could be a very important player for the Sky Blues.

ST: Matt Godden

Godden has been terrific so far this season and added another two goals to his tally last week.

If he can stay fit, he could easily score more than 20 league goals for the Sky Blues this term.

ST: Haji Wright

Wright wasn't bad in midweek and keeps his place, although Ellis Simms will be keen to take his starting spot off of him.