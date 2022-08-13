Van den Berg update, Tomasson urges action, West Brom warning: All the latest Blackburn Rovers news + transfer updates

Blackburn Rovers are the only Championship club with a 100% record this season and will be looking to maintain it when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Ewood Park on Sunday.

As impressive a start to the season as it has been, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will know that his side are still far from the finished product.

He’ll want the club to do a bit more business in the final weeks of the season, which could be a busy period across the EFL.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Rovers news and transfer updates…

Sepp van den Berg decision expected soon

A decision over the future of in-demand Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg could be made by the start of next week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn are said to be frontrunners in the race to sign the 20-year-old centre-back on a season-long loan but Burnley, Sheffield United, and Watford have also been linked.

It seems the four Championship clubs in pursuit shouldn’t have to wait long for an answer but it remains to be seen whether it will be good news for Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s transfer admission

The Blackburn boss has urged the club to add more quality before the end of the summer transfer window.

It’s been a summer of change at Ewood Park with more players leaving than have arrived and it seems that’s something Tomasson wants to see addressed in the next few weeks.

He did not mince his words when speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about the current situation.

Tomasson said: “I think when eight players have left us from last season and we have only brought three in, you need to look at the whole squad.

“You need more players in because we’re playing a lot of games in the Championship.

“It’s an extremely tough league, and the cup games as well.

“We need quality.”

West Brom warning

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game against West Brom at Ewood Park, Tomasson has warned his players what they can expect from the Baggies.

Albion are unbeaten this term despite facing Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Watford but are still searching for their first Championship win of the season.

“West Brom have quality players, they’re physical, they’re athletic and they can score goals,” Tomasson told the club website.

“They like to put the ball in the box, they use set pieces, we need to be clever regarding how we cope with their threats and also how we play our game.”