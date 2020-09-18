Van Aken retains his spot: The Sheffield Wednesday XI that Monk should play v Watford tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to build on an impressive start to the 2020/21 campaign when they host Watford at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk has manoeuvred the Owls through the early rounds of the League Cup, whilst there was a positive win at Cardiff City last Saturday to start a difficult Championship campaign.

Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes secured the points in Cardiff and there’s a good chance for Wednesday to move closer to the zero-point mark this weekend against Watford.

We take a look at the side we are expecting Monk to go with against the Hornets…

Cameron Dawson looks set to be Monk’s go-to goalkeeper in the Championship this season, after starting the win against Cardiff.

A back-three has been retained, so expect to see Dominic Iorfa and Tom Lees in the defence. Alongside them, Joost van Aken featured last week and is doing well. He could well continue.

Kadeem Harris and Matt Penney were Monk’s wing-back pairing in South Wales and did well. There are options to change it up with Liam Palmer, but the performance in Cardiff was good.

Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo should continue as the midfield axis, which allows Izzy Brown to move into more advanced attacking positions.

After last week’s goals, Windass and Rhodes should lead the line.