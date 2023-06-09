This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are one of numerous sides that hold an interest in signing Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker, according to Sports Illustrated.

The winger joined Plymouth Argyle on loan in the summer and was a main part of the side that rose to the top of League One.

His form for the Pilgrims caught the attention of his parent club, and they recalled the 22-year-old in the January transfer window.

However, the final six months of the season saw Whittaker be used as an impact player and, as we head into the summer transfer window, his future at Swansea is up in the air.

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Sunderland?

We asked the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Sunderland’s interest and whether he would be a good addition at the club.

Brett Worthington

This would be another excellent addition for Sunderland.

Sunderland are trying to change their transfer business by going down the route of signing more young, hungry, and maybe unproven players.

So, in a way, it is no surprise that Sunderland are keen on Whittaker, especially when you consider they have lost Amad Diallo, while fellow winger Jack Clarke is attracting attention in the Premier League.

Sunderland were very good in wide areas this season, and no doubt Tony Mowbray will want to add more quality in these areas to improve their attack for next season.

Whittaker is slightly unproven at Championship level, but considering how well he flourished at Plymouth by playing regularly and being trusted, there is no reason that can’t be repeated at the Stadium of Light.

Adam Jones

Whittaker wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter straight away considering the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are available, but he would certainly be a worthwhile signing considering he’s only young and impressed League One with Plymouth Argyle.

The striker department needs to be prioritised, quite clearly, but adding more attacking firepower by bringing in winger Whittaker would be useful, and it may allow players like Jewison Bennette and Isaac Lihadji to go out on loan.

Whittaker isn’t guaranteed to thrive in the second tier straight away. However, he’s already operated at this level before and will only get better, so you would expect him to provide value for money at the Stadium of Light.

If they can address key areas and bring Whittaker in within their budget, they should be looking to sign the latter. His time at Plymouth shows just how much of a threat he can be in the final third when in top form.

Josh Cole

While Sunderland will need to bolster their attacking options following the recent departure of Amad Diallo, they ought to steer clear of being dragged into a potential bidding war for Whittaker this summer.

Although Whittaker did produce a host of fantastic displays in League One for Plymouth, he has failed to deliver the goods in the Championship during his career to date.

In the 58 games that he has featured in at this level, Whittaker has only managed to provide an underwhelming total of four direct goal contributions.

Instead of taking a risk on the former Derby County man, Sunderland should instead switch their attention to signing an individual who possesses a better track-record in the Championship when the transfer window opens.