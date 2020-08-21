‘Value for money’ – Sheffield Wednesday initiate talks to sign versatile attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with West Bromwich Albion about signing attacker Jon Leko, as per Yorkshire Live.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Lee Bowyer’s Charlton where he enjoyed a fruitful spell, scoring five goals and recording four assists.

Leko can operate as a striker or out wide and could offer Garry Monk’s side with an element of versatility in the final third.

So, what do you make of this? Would Leko be a useful addition for the Owls?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

This could be a very shrewd signing for Sheffield Wednesday, who have made some really promising additions to their squad thus far this summer.

Leko has been unable to make an impact at West Brom in recent season and hasn’t featured since their play-off semi-final defeat to Aston Villa in 2018/19, so you wouldn’t really expect anything to get in the way of a move to Hillsborough this summer.

He endured a magnificent time on loan with Charlton Athletic last season, though, scoring five goals and registering four assists for the Addicks and establishing himself as one of their most dangerous attacking outlets going forward.

His season was cut short with a terrible ligament injury in December, but you would have expected him to carry on his impressive form into 2020 and contribute to even more goals for Lee Bowyer’s side, and I think he still has a lot to offer at this level.

He’s a quick, strong, powerful attacker who could add some real attacking impetus to Garry Monk’s side.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move for Wednesday.

Garry Monk’s squad is looking a bit thin after he saw a significant number of senior players leave the club as free agents earlier in the summer.

Value for money is going to be more important than ever this summer and landing Leko on loan looks just that.

The forward showed he has the quality to be a real threat at Championship level with his performances on loan at Charlton last term.

Regular football at this level is what he needs and you feel he will likely get that at Hillsborough.

He’s shown he can create goals and score them, and his versatility would be a real bonus for the Owls.

Alfie Burns

This could be a good bit of business for the Owls if they aren’t getting Murphy back on loan.

Leko is a decent talent, he just needs a regular run of games and an injury-free season.

Of course, it’s going to be tough at Hillsborough next season given the point deduction, but Monk is building a squad you can get excited about.

Leko would compliment the likes of Izzy Brown and Kadeem Harris, so if he can get a striker in, we could see a lively attack in South Yorkshire next season.