Highlights Watford's season has been inconsistent, with periods of strong form followed by poor runs that have hindered their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The upcoming fixtures against teams in the relegation picture provide a golden opportunity for Watford to pick up valuable points and potentially save Valerien Ismael's job.

However, it is unlikely that Watford will make it to the playoffs unless they significantly improve their points-per-game ratio and find a sense of team cohesion and form.

Watford's attempt at reaching the play-offs hasn't been how Valerien Ismael will have envisaged after taking over the club in the summer - but the EFL have seemingly offered him a final chance to fly up the table in a bid to return to the top-flight.

The Hornets sit seven points outside of the top six picture with one-third of the season left to go, but sitting on just 41 points at this stage in the Championship, they will need to make a more valiant attempt at picking points up if they are to crack the code.

Two poor runs of form have more than cancelled out a strong spell around the Christmas period, but with four consecutive games against teams in the relegation picture, the EFL have been kind to them with the fixture list and it's upto the Hornets to seize their chance - and it could save Ismael his job.

Valerien Ismael's season so far

It's been an odd season for Watford.

After failing to make a dent in the play-offs last season despite boasting the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, the Hornets eventually sold their star duo - though there hasn't been much money reinvested into the club's playing squad.

Georgian attacker Giorgi Chakvetadze was arguably their marquee signing, alongside solid purchases in Jake Livermore, Rhys Healey and Mileta Rajovic, with the latter producing the goods with nine goals in just 29 appearances for the Hertfordshire-based side.

Yet results and form have varied for Watford. A 4-0 win over QPR on the opening day of the season looked to be a good marker, but it took the Hornets until their 12th game to register three wins, by which point they were flirting with relegation.

Then a turn in form saw them climb to 7th by Christmas, and they seemed like a team who had finally clicked - but another horror run of just one win in eight has seen them fall back down the standings. Now seven points off the play-offs with just 14 games to go, it’s going to take a minor miracle to qualify for the top six by the end of the season - but the EFL fixture list could be Ismael’s saving grace with much pressure falling on the boss as he risks falling under the axe.

Why Valerien Ismael has been helped out by the EFL

Watford need to take advantage of their next four games in the league.

Clashes against bottom side Rotherham, lowly Swansea and Millwall and Huddersfield offers a real chance to get some points on the board and, at the very least, fight their way back to the peripherals of the play-off picture.

Watford fixtures - Championship 23/24 Venue Opponent league position Rotherham United - 17th February Away 24th Huddersfield Town - 24th February Home 20th Millwall - 2nd March Away 21st Swansea City - 6th March Home 17th

It’s an ideal run for the club to turn their poor form around with little time left to go in the season - nothing is guaranteed, but a minimum of nine points from those four games would put pressure on other promotion-chasing outfits, and momentum can come in extremely handy at this stage of the campaign.

Watford's chances of a play-off place

It's a tough one to call, but you can't help but feel that it is going to be too little, too late for Ismael and his squad. Usually, a points-per-game ratio of 1.5ppg is needed to qualify for the play-offs, which Norwich, Coventry and Preston all boast - whilst Hull’s is slightly higher due to their game in hand.

Watford’s PPG is only 1.28ppg - which won’t be enough come the end of the season at all unless they can begin to hit the ratio of those teams ahead of them.

There is clear talent in the Hornets’ ranks, that goes without saying - but a sense of team cohesion and a strong run of form doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.