Valerien Ismael’s two major mistakes outlined following West Brom exit

West Brom’s decision to sack Valerien Ismael has been backed by Football League World journalist, Ben Wignall, who has outlined Ismael’s lack of Plan B and direct style as his biggest downfalls at the Hawthorns.

Ismael was appointed at West Brom on a four-year contract back in the summer and oversaw a positive start to the Championship season.

However, results have left West Brom vulnerable and on the cusp of dropping out of the Championship’s top-six. Ismael has been sacked and Steve Bruce has been appointed as the Baggies’ new boss.

Over on FLW TV, the decision to hire Bruce and sack Ismael has been a point of discussion, with Ben firstly outlining Ismael’s lack of Plan B as his first mistake.

“He came from Barnsley where he’d overachieved and there was instant expectation wasn’t there? The expectation that he’d get the results to take West Brom back to the top-flight,” Ben explained.

“To be fair, in the first 10 or 11 games, he was unbeaten and they were flying.

“But it soon became apparent that when there was a few injuries and suspensions that he didn’t really seem to have a Plan B.

“The squad is pretty thin on the ground even though there’s a lot of quality in there. In his final few weeks there was a lot of youngsters in there that haven’t been used by the club.”

Ismael’s direct style of play had fired Barnsley into the Championship’s play-offs last season, with the Frenchman looking to carry that identity with him to the Hawthorns.

Ultimately, it proved to be a sticking point with supporters, who wanted a more attractive style of play.

Furthering his argument that West Brom made the right call sacking Ismael, Ben identified the style of play as a problem, as it didn’t suit the club’s attacking players.

“The lack of Plan B was a big factor, but also the direct style of football that he lives by probably wasn’t suited to the majority of the attacking players West Brom have,” Ben continued.

“(Callum) Robinson, (Karlan) Grant, (Grady) Diangana are players that like to have the ball at their feet, running at defenders. Ismael’s style of play just didn’t really suit them.

“The fanbase just didn’t take to Ismael and he didn’t seem to connect with the fans either. That never helps. Even when they were winning and drawing in the final few weeks, it still felt quite toxic.

“I think they came to the right decision.”

West Brom begin life after Ismael on Wednesday night when Bruce leads them to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in a hugely important fixture in the race for the play-offs.

