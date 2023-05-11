New Watford head coach Valerien Ismael has sent his first message to Hornets fans on Twitter after his appointment was confirmed last night.

The Frenchman has told supporters he is "ready for the new challenge" at the Championship club.

Valerien Ismael named Watford boss

The 2022/23 season wrapped up on Monday and Watford have wasted no time in moving for their new boss - confirming yesterday that Ismael had taken charge at Vicarage Road.

The news that Chris Wilder would not be staying on with the Hornets beyond the end of his short-term contract broke earlier this month and the 47-year-old has been heavily linked since.

Watford's technical director Ben Manga has said the timing of the appointment "means we can prepare very well together for next season".

Valerien Ismael's message to Watford fans

The former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss took to Twitter to send a message to the fans of his new club - highlighting that he's "ready for the new challenge" at Vicarage Road.

Who is Valerien Ismael?

After a playing career that saw him feature for the likes of Strasbourg, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, and Hannover 96, Ismael cut his teeth in management in Europe.

Spells at FC Nürnberg, VfL Wolfsburg, and Apollon Smyrnis were followed by success at LASK - leading the Austrian side to the Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League group stage for the first time.

In 2020, he took charge at Barnsley and turned fortunes around at Oakwell - taking them from the relegation battle to a fifth-place finish and the Championship play-offs.

He made the move to West Brom that summer but a strong start gave way to a dip in form that resulted in his departure from The Hawthorns before a short and ill-fated spell at Besiktas.

Can Valerien Ismael succeed at Watford?

After a very disappointing 2022/23 campaign, it could be a busy summer at Watford with plenty of changes expected to the squad.

That should suit Ismael but the club will need to work with him on recruitment because a specific type of player is needed for his physical, direct, and high-tempo system to have success.

The sale of Joao Pedro and likely a few others should mean there is money to be spent but the club chiefs will have to buy players that fit into the Frenchman's system if the new head coach is to bring the promotion the club craves.

That will be the target and as we've seen before, Watford may be quick to make a change if he's not on track to deliver it.