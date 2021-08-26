Valerien Ismael talks West Brom team news and Robert Snodgrass update

West Bromwich Albion were thrashed 6-0 by Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday, Valerien Ismael gave plenty of youngsters a chance but also 74 minutes to Robert Snodgrass and the Scotsman’s fitness was the main topic of the Frenchman’s pre-match press conference, ahead of their trip to Peterborough.

With Romaine Sawyers recently departed on loan to third placed Stoke City, Baggies fans will be hoping Snodgrass, 33, can return to fitness as an option in central midfield.

The Scotsman has amassed 315 appearances in the top two tiers of English football and has earned 28 caps in a hugely successful career. Rather unsurprisingly it was his delivery and dead ball prowess that impressed Ismael the most.

He said via Birmingham Live: “We’ll assess him in the next 48 hours. This is the reason he plays in that position. He’s got that experience, calm on the ball and when he can get his fitness back he’ll be a big strength for us and on the set pieces.

“His delivery is excellent and I think it will be important to make sure he can stay fit.”

The cup tie presented Snodgrass’ first minutes since March, with Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore currently building a relationship in central midfield. Ismael is right, Snodgrass’ experience could be key in pushing for automatic promotion.

The Verdict

The devastating effect Darnell Furlong’s long throws have had suggests that West Brom are going to be extremely dangerous from all set pieces this season.

They love a big centre back at the Hawthorns and with the wand of a left foot Robert Snodgrass possesses, his skill set could be very impactful in the fine margins of the Championship.

A move inside from his traditional right of left wing berth is only naturally with his pace decreasing with age, even at 33 a fit Snodgrass is a luxury to have in the second tier.

He will never lose his hardworking nature and quality of delivery and that is where he will contribute to West Brom’s push, if he can prove his fitness in the coming weeks.

