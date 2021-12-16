Valerien Ismael shares thoughts after surprise meeting with key West Brom figure

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed he was pleased to see owner Guochuan Lai at the club’s training ground this week.

The Chinese businessman has been keen to sell Albion, with fans frustrated at his lack of input over the years. However, Lai made a surprise visit in the week, which included speaking to Ismael face-to-face for the first time.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, the Baggies boss explained why it was an ‘important’ meeting and he clearly felt the talks were very productive as he praised the owner.

“We went through everything – it was the chance to speak about everything and for him to hear my feelings and my vision. They were positive discussions. He is very committed. He has a big passion for the club and is completely committed.

“We gave him a picture about the staff and players. And we got a picture from him and a feeling – I think it was very important for everyone.”

Lai will not be at Barnsley as Albion look to go level on points with second placed Bournemouth with victory at Ismael’s former side.

The verdict

This will have been a real positive for Ismael as it appears he could be getting more support from the owner in the January window, which he will obviously welcome.

Of course, fans will still be pretty sceptical, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out next month.

But, the fact everyone at the club appears to be united now is a major boost and it could help during their promotion push, with a top two finish now in sight for Ismael’s men.

