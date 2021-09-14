Valerien Ismael sets West Brom target as Derby County clash looms large

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has told the Express & Star that his side must defeat Derby County tonight in order to build momentum again.

The Baggies head into tonight’s game at the Hawthorns off the back of their frustrating 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday and will be looking to get back to winning ways tonight against the struggling Rams.

Ismael is yet to have tasted defeat in the Sky Bet Championship since taking charge of the Midlands outfit and will be hoping that his players can refocus in their attempts to get the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Speaking ahead of the game, the enigmatic French coach was quick to set his players a target as they look ahead to tonight’s fixture:

“We need to learn, to adjust what we do and avoid keeping the opponents alive in the game.

“We need to get back to that feeling of dominating our opponents.

“Against Millwall we didn’t have the right balance between our offensive game, where we create a lot of situations, and our defensive line, where we were too sloppy.

“But it’s not doom and gloom. Now Derby is a massive game for us“, he concluded.

Albion face a Derby side who have only won once in their last five league outings and will no doubt be confident of picking up all three points against Wayne Rooney’s men this evening.

A victory on home turf for the Baggies could see them extend their lead at the top of the table to as many as four points.

The Verdict

West Brom were left frustrated against Millwall mainly because they failed to take their chances and it is now important that they go out at the Hawthorns tonight and put in a clinical display.

The weekend’s action is done now and the players simply must focus on performing the key moments of their game correctly in order to see the results that they desire.

Derby are a side who are already looking desperate for points and Albion should therefore be looking to take take advantage of their opponent’s lack of confidence.

Given the quality that Ismael’s men have, it is hard to look past a home victory this evening.