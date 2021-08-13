Valerien Ismael set to make selection decision ahead of West Brom’s clash v Luton Town

West Brom are set to restore Sam Johnstone to their starting XI for their clash against Luton Town this weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Johnstone made 37 appearances in total for the Baggies last term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the Championship.

The shot-stopper had an average Whoscored rating of 6.74 in the 2020/21 season, and it appeared as though some of his strong performances didn’t go unnoticed.

Premier League giants Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Johnstone earlier in the summer transfer window, although it now seems as though their interest in the shot-stopper has cooled.

Johnstone was left out of the starting XI for their season opener against AFC Bournemouth, with David Button starting between the posts instead.

Johnstone is set to be recalled to the starting XI for the game against Nathan Jones’ side, as the Baggies look to pick up their first win of the 2021/22 season.

It could be a tough test for Johnstone and his West Brom team-mates this weekend, as they take on a Luton Town side that could cause them problems at The Hawthorns.

The Hatters finished tenth in the Championship table last season, and beat newly-promoted Peterborough United in their opening match of the new league campaign.

The Verdict:

This will be a no-brainer for Valerien Ismael.

Johnstone was a rare bright spark for West Brom last season, even though they were relegated from the Premier League. David Button is a solid backup option to have for the Baggies, but Johnstone will be confident of coming back into the starting XI and picking up where he left off.

It seems as though he’s likely to stick around with Ismael’s side this season, and the West Brom boss will be hoping that the goalkeeper can play his part in their bid for promotion into the Premier League this term.

This will be the right call from the Baggies if they were to bring him back into the starting XI for this clash, where Luton Town will be provide them with a tough test this weekend.