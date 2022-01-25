Valerien Ismael sends West Brom transfer message after player setback confirmed

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has admitted the club may be forced into the market after Daryl Dike was ruled out for two months.

Bringing in a new number nine was a priority for Albion this month and they managed to secure the USA international on a permanent deal, in what was seen as a real coup for the Baggies.

However, the former Barnsley man was forced off in the second half against Peterborough last time out, in what was his first start for Albion, with a hamstring injury.

And, it was confirmed today that the problem was worse than first feared, with Dike set for eight weeks on the sidelines, which means he could miss 11 games.

That would leave Albion short up top and Ismael told the Express & Star that they could be back in for a striker as a result.

“It’s clear that we needed to assess the situation again and see what we can get on the market. We need to have someone who can help us straight away and for a short time. It’s a balance to find someone who is available and who it makes sense to do.”

The verdict

This was a real setback for West Brom because there was a lot of excitement and hope surrounding Dike that he could be the man to fire the club to promotion.

So, clearly, this injury means the club are back to square one and that’s why they’re right to assess the market and see who is available.

You would imagine that Ismael will be pushing to bring someone in on loan and it will be interesting to see if they can get any business done in the next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.