Valerien Ismael reveals reason behind shock West Brom decision in Coventry City victory

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has revealed Taylor Gardner-Hickman gave him the confidence needed in training to select him as Alex Mowatt’s central midfield partner against Coventry City, speaking to the Express and Star.

Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby were both suspended for this match, with the former serving the last match of his three-game ban after receiving a red card for a high boot at Huddersfield Town.

This decision was appealed by the second-tier side, though it was rejected and things would go from bad to worse in the Baggies’ midfield, as Molumby was given his marching orders against Nottingham Forest late last month for two bookable offences.

Quiz: Has Karlan Grant ever scored a goal for West Brom at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Molineux Yes No

Robert Snodgrass joined the duo on the sidelines as he was ruled out with a back injury, although it was unclear whether he would have played if he had been available after reportedly being deemed surplus to requirements at The Hawthorns.

Adam Reach was the man to come into the middle after Molumby’s red card in the Forest match, but it was 19-year-old right-back Gardner-Hickman that came in as a shock replacement.

Nonetheless, the teenager put in a sterling performance in the middle of the park alongside Mowatt, helping to keep the Sky Blues at bay for much of the campaign and remaining composed on the ball as he played a vital role in Albion’s 2-1 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Speaking about his selection choice and the secret behind why the youngster was such a success in the centre during Saturday afternoon’s game, manager Ismael said: “You need to understand how I pick my players, it’s all about our principles and what we need in that position.

“What is the profile? The profile for the six position is you need to have brains, you need to have that intensity, you need to cover a lot of distances – both running and with the ball to make sure you have that quality in transition.

“I know my profile so I need to see which players are able to play that position.

“Taylor gave us that confidence and I think it made a massive difference to have a full week to prepare for the game.

“To train 11 v 11 throughout the week, to see what worked, what didn’t work and to change.

“That is the reason why he put in a great performance.”

The Verdict:

A full week on the training ground was exactly what was needed for Ismael and his side who seemed to get into a rut before Saturday, going winless in their previous four games prior to the tie against Mark Robins’ men.

Not only did it allow them to find the best midfielder partner for Mowatt, but it also enabled the players to escape the pressure of a matchday for a longer period of time, having endured quite a few midweek games so far this season as they adapt back to the second tier.

In terms of Gardner-Hickman, it almost comes as no surprise he performed admirably in a new position, because he didn’t let anyone down during his previous appearances against Hull City and Huddersfield Town this season.

But considering he has only appeared in three league games for the club, he has shown fantastic maturity and doesn’t look out of place in a promotion-winning side, just going to show why Ismael has been prepared to put youth players on the bench.

With players like him, Caleb Taylor, Quevin Castro and Reyes Cleary, they should be a big part of Albion’s future and this is why there should be optimism about the long term, despite reservations about the manager and the board.