Valerien Ismael reveals training ground visit that helped West Brom secure big money signing

A training ground visit from Guochuan Lai has been hailed as a ‘game changer’ in capturing Daryl Dike’s signature by Valerien Ismael.

The club confirmed the £7 million signing last week of the American from MLS club Orlando City.

However, it was the visit of the club’s owner to the training ground that Ismael believes helped him secure the signing for West Brom.

“It was team work. We started to work on the deal over the past few months,” said Ismael, via Birmingham Live.

“We prepared very well for the transfer. We recognised quickly that we have struggled to convert our chances and we knew we needed someone capable of scoring goals.

“If you look at the minute which players are scoring the goals, it’s a Fulham player, a Bournemouth player and a Blackburn player. We needed to do something and I think the game changer was the meeting with Mr Lai at the training ground.”

This is a big step in the right direction for Lai, who has been absent at other crucial moments for the club since taking ownership in 2016.

West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship table. The Baggies are winless in three games and are now four points behind Blackburn Rovers in second place. Fulham, in third, also have two games in hand on West Brom.

Ismael’s side next play against Brighton & Hove Albion on January 8 in the FA Cup Third Round. However, it’s expected that Dike will make his debut in the Championship for West Brom’s next league game against Queens Park Rangers on January 15.

The Verdict

The ownership of the club needs to be present for moments like this. Signing a player for that much money means they have to absolutely make sure they are spending it right.

However, this cannot be a one-off either. If West Brom want to become a regular Premier League club again then they will need to work like a team along these lines much more frequently in the immediate future.

Daryl Dike does look like he will be a good signing, having scored goals wherever he’s played, including in the Championship last season.

Ismael is right to have singled out the strikers at their rivals, as it is clearly something West Brom have been missing so far this season.