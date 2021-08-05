Valerien Ismael reveals surprise solution to current West Brom headache

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has indicated that he may use Matt Phillips as the focal point of attack during the Championship season.

Phillips has just agreed terms on a new contract at the Hawthorns to see him through until the summer of 2024. That rounds off a very impressive pre-season for the 30-year-old, who has excelled in the build-up to the Championship season getting underway this weekend.

Ismael has indicated that Phillips’ goalscoring form over the course of pre-season has convinced him that he could play as West Brom’s No.9, alongside his more traditional roles out wide.

As per the club’s website, Ismael said: “We have a front three – our ‘7’, ‘9’ and ‘11’ – and Matt can play all three positions.

“We have some players in the squad who are able to play many positions, and Matt is one of those players.

“He showed us early in pre-season that even the ‘9’ position is a position for him, I believe.”

That’s a solution to a potential problem for the Baggies, who look short of a striker at this stage of the summer transfer window. They’ve still got Kenneth Zohore, but Charlie Austin has departed and Mbaye Diagne’s loan is over. There’s also Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant. However, both have previously thrived playing wider of a front-three at Championship level before.

Reports have linked West Brom with a move for young Man City striker, Liam Delap, who impressively scored 24 goals in just 20 Premier League 2 appearances last season. He’s also scored for the senior side under Pep Guardiola.

West Brom’s season begins this coming weekend when they face Bournemouth.

The Verdict

Phillips has looked good when he’s been tasked to play centrally on the odd occasion. He’s a powerful player and Ismael will have no issue with asking him to be his focal point.

In truth, you can see Ismael leaning on Phillips’ versatility a lot. He can play anywhere across the front, out at right wing-back and even as a central midfielder.

That’s ideal for Ismael’s 3-4-3 system and a new deal underlines his belief in the player.

West Brom need another body in attack and someone like Delap would be perfect. However, over the course of a season, you need different options. Phillips provides Ismael with plenty.

