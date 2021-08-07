Valerien Ismael reveals reasoning behind 29-year-old’s absence for West Brom vs Bournemouth

Valerien Ismael has issued an update on why Romaine Sawyers was missing for West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Sawyers was left out of the squad that travelled to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth on Friday night, with only six substitutes being named on the Baggies’ bench.

This came on the back of reports linking Sawyers with a move to Stoke City that afternoon. According to the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters are keen to bring the midfielder to the bet365 Stadium.

Sawyers, who featured 19 times in the Premier League last season as Albion were relegated, is out of contract at the Hawthorns next season, meaning that the club could look to cash in this summer.

But speaking to the Express and Star post-match, Ismael revealed that Sawyers only missed the game due to an issue with COVID, rather than anything to do with matters regarding a potential move to Stoke.

He said: “Yes. But Romaine had an issue with COVID, and he came back later in the pre-season, so we have players who are not 100 per cent.

“Adam Reach is not ready, Snods (Robert Snodgrass) is not ready, Romaine is not ready at the minute, so we need now to get the momentum.

“We need to find the balance, with the players who are ready to compete at the minute and then give time to the others to come on the same level.

“When we have the depth in the squad, we can allow to wait and give a chance for the young players from the beginning.”

Ismael’s first competitive game in charge of Albion ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Baggies coming from behind twice to draw the game courtesy of strikes from Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson.

The Verdict

It would have been interesting to see what would have happened had Sawyers been fully fit amid talk of a move to Stoke.

Of course, the main priority is for Sawyers to get better soon, and we wish him well as he looks to make a full recovery.

He’d be a top signing for Stoke, though, and has been pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of Alex Mowatt.