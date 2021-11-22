Valerien Ismael reveals reason behind surprise West Brom decision during Huddersfield Town match

Callum Robinson has been a regular in the West Brom team so far this campaign but he missed the club’s last game against Huddersfield – and Valerien Ismael has revealed to Birmingham Live that the red card during the game changed the side’s plan of action.

The forward has has just 10.2 lots of 90 minutes so far this year according to FBRef and yet has managed a superb return of three goals and five assists.

The 26-year-old has even become a mainstay for his international team of the Republic of Ireland and with the side trailing at the weekend, it was a surprise to see Robinson kept off the pitch.

However, the Baggies boss has revealed to Birmingham Live just why he chose not to throw on the forward and claimed it was down to the red card to Jake Livermore.

He said: “For sure we would have liked to play with Robbo but we have another game on Tuesday so we have to manage this.

Grady got a yellow card and it’s all the time on the edge. You have to take the right decision with the game and we knew that with Alex we needed to manage him and after that we got the red card. We wanted to put Robbo in but come the red card we had to change the game plan so this situation is due to the comeback from Alex because that took one change from the three possibilities.”

Robinson joined the club back in the 2019/20 campaign and has since gone on to feature prominently for them. When West Brom were last in the Premier League, the attacker was a regular and managed five goals in the top flight despite rarely featuring in the league before that.

He’s stayed on with the Baggies after their relegation and has continued to be a provider and goalscorer for the club in the Championship – and they’ll be hoping he can get back onto the pitch for the side’s next game against Blackpool.

The Verdict

Callum Robinson is a talent at this level and can certainly offer West Brom something exciting in attack. They could really have used him in that loss to Huddersfield, so it is a shame that he ultimately wasn’t thrown into the mix.

However, he’s likely to feature again for them soon and could be back into the side for the Blackpool game. With his rate of goal contribution so far this campaign, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him among the goals again in midweek.