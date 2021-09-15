Valerien Ismael reveals potential return date for injured West Brom man

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has suggested attacker Rayhaan Tulloch could return to action when the Baggies face QPR at The Hawthors on the 24th September.

Tulloch has featured once for West Brom this season, coming off the bench in the 2-1 league win at Blackburn back in August.

The attacker had been set to start the League Cup defeat to Arsenal, but pulled up in the warm-up with a groin injury, and has since been absent from each of the Baggies’ last three matchday squads in the Championship.

Now however, it seems as though the 20-year-old may not be too far away from a return to action for the second-tier promotion hopefuls.

Providing an update on Tulloch’s fitness situation on Tuesday, Ismael was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying: “Rayhaan…it’s his groin, so he’ll miss another 10 days maybe more.”

If correct, that would mean that the attacker will be unavailable for West Brom’s trip to Preston on Saturday afternoon, but could be in contention to feature against QPR the following Friday night.

The Verdict

This will update on Tulloch no doubt be a relief for those of a West Brom persuasion.

If the Baggies are to push for promotion from the Championship as expected this season, they are going to need as many players fit and available to play their part when called upon.

As a result, having Tulloch back in contention would be a boost, particularly if injuries and suspensions do start to take their toll on other members of Ismael’s squad.

Indeed, at 20-years-old, Tulloch is getting to an age where you imagine he will be wanting to play senior football regularly, so this update on his fitness should be positive for him from an individual perspective as well.