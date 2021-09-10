Valerien Ismael reveals positive West Brom player update

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is confident that Matt Clarke will make his return from a hamstring injury quicker than originally thought.

The summer signing, who joined from Brighton, had featured in central defence for the Baggies before he was forced off in the win at Blackburn last month.

It had been thought that Clarke would be aiming for a return around October time, with a six-week absence expected.

However, speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael gave a positive update on the player, even if he wouldn’t give an exact date on when Albion fans could expect to see Clarke in the XI.

“Matt Clarke is out (of Millwall) but there are good signs he might come back earlier. We don’t want to rush him, but we see very good performances from him in training, the sessions he’s made so far. We’ll see in the next seven or eight days.”

That will be a very welcome boost for West Brom, who have had other injury issues in defence, as Dara O’Shea suffered a fractured ankle whilst on international duty with Ireland last week.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This is great news for Albion after the O’Shea injury, even if they have managed to bring in Kean Bryan, because they are still short of depth in central defence.

In Clarke, they have a proven performer and even though he only featured in three games before his injury, Albion fans would’ve recognised they have a good player at the club.

Of course, it’s crucial they don’t rush Clarke back but the fact he could return later this month is a real positive for Ismael and the team.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.