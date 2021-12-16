Valerien Ismael provides West Brom team news update ahead of Barnsley tie

Valerien Ismael has been handed a boost with the news that four players could return to the first-team fold as soon as this weekend, as reported by journalist Joseph Masi.

The Baggies are set to face off against Barnsley tomorrow, with the side desperate to try and claim three points in their bid for an automatic promotion spot.

It’ll be a return to Barnsley too for Valerien Ismael, who led the Tykes to a top six spot last year, and Alex Mowatt.

However, the former manager and player will be hoping that their new side can come away from the tie with all three points – and after this injury boost today, they will be well equipped to do so.

The players who could all be back in the fold tomorrow are Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Matthew Clarke and Conor Townsend.

These injuries have meant that the Baggies have been light at the back recently but all four should now be available for selection again – and that will give the side the best possible chance to secure a victory against the club this weekend.

Townsend in particular has been a key player for the side and a first-team regular, so his presence back in the team will be a huge boost to the club and to the rest of his teammates.

With 21 appearances under his belt this campaign, he has looked the part at the back for the Baggies and the 28-year-old could certainly help lead his side to victory against Barnsley.

Valerien Ismael will no doubt be happy though to have so many players available for selection yet again.

The Verdict

West Brom have a very strong squad and to have more players available to them from this weekend, it would be a huge boost to the club.

The Baggies have had to make do with a reduced backline recently because of these knocks to some of their defenders. However, with the news that they are all back in contention this weekend, it will be a huge positive for Valerien Ismael.

Townsend has looked a very good player in this division for West Brom and Cedric Kipre is another talented defender who looks like he can be key for the club.

Barnsley will certainly find it a lot harder to break through and score with these players all now available for selection – but the Tykes will be determined to give it a go, as they try and escape the drop zone in the Championship.