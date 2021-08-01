Valerien Ismael provides West Brom injury update as Bournemouth clash looms

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has revealed that all three of Matt Phillips, Quevin Castro and Alex Palmer should be back available for their opening Championship game against Bournemouth.

All three of Phillips, Quevin Castro and Palmer were notable absentees from Ismael’s squad for their final pre-season game against Birmingham City on Saturday.

They were amongst the players that missed out on the fixture with both Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira missing the game as well for different reasons as the Baggies ran out 4-0 winners.

Ismael will be needing as many players back available to him for selection as possible considering that West Brom face a tough start to the new campaign with a trip to Bournemouth on Friday.

All of Phillips, Palmer and Quevin Castro could play major roles for them next term and therefore it would have been a concern to see them absent from the game with Birmingham.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Ismael confirmed that Phillips had missed out on the game through having to self-isolate, while Palmer had suffered concussion and Quevin Castro had dislocated his shoulder. However, he stated all three should return next week.

He said: “Matt Phillips was in close contact with someone Covid symptoms, so he needed to isolate. From Sunday he’ll be back, so it won’t be a problem next week.

“Quevin dislocated his shoulder yesterday in training, so it was out but it was clean. Alex got concussion on Monday, so after that you need to follow protocol. Five days, so he’ll be back on Monday.”

The verdict

This is a major positive for West Brom and suggests that Ismael will have a much stronger-looking squad to take to Bournemouth on the opening day of the Championship season that he did at Birmingham in their final pre-season outing.

The Baggies despite being short on numbers still looked very impressive in their 4-0 win and there is plenty for them to be optimistic about now.

Palmer could well be crucial for them next week with Johnstone still not back in action after his exploits at the Euros this summer for England.

Therefore, the keeper might get the chance to start the campaign as the club’s number one between the sticks. While Quevin Castro has been very impressive in pre-season and earned himself a chance in the first-team squad.

Phillips being back available is also massive for Ismael with him being a reliable and experienced player to call upon in his first league game in charge of the club. With all three of those players back available the Baggies will be more confident that they can get off to a winning start.