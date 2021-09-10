Valerien Ismael provides updates on several West Brom players ahead of Millwall clash

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that new signing Kean Bryan will not be involved against Millwall tomorrow, but there was good news on other players including top scorer Callum Robinson.

A serious injury to Dara O’Shea forced Albion to look at the free agent market and they wasted little time in bringing in former Sheffield United man Bryan.

With Matt Clarke missing the Lions visit as well, some felt he could go straight into the XI. However, speaking to Birmingham Live, Ismael said he has the two games next week in mind for the defender, as he also gave an update on other members of his squad.

“We have a build up, a plan for Kean. For sure it’ll be too soon, it’s clear, but we will see if it’s a case for Tuesday or for next Saturday.

“Kyle [Bartley] is fine. Rayhaan [Tulloch]…it’s his groin, so he’ll miss another 10 days maybe more. Robinson is back from the national team, and from Covid, which is great. Jayson Molumby as well will train on Friday with the team without any issues so far. Jordan [Hugill] has trained well so far.”

The verdict

Overall, this is a positive update for the Baggies and having Robinson in the XI will be a major boost in particular as he has enjoyed a fine start to the season.

You can understand why Ismael isn’t throwing Bryan in straight away as he needs to build his fitness and understand what the boss wants from his centre-backs, which can take time on the training ground.

Whilst Albion don’t have the biggest squad, they do have a lot of quality in the group and they will expect to build on their strong start with another win when Millwall visit tomorrow.

