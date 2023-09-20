Highlights Talks about extending Valerien Ismael's contract at Watford are still ongoing, surprising many given the club's history of swiftly getting rid of managers.

Ismael's current contract reportedly expires in the summer of 2026.

The Hornets have endured a mixed start to the season, winning two, drawing two and losing two of their opening six league games of the 2023/24 campaign.

Watford boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that talks regarding a contract extension are still ongoing at this point, revealing this update to the Watford Observer.

The Athletic revealed last week that the Hornets had opened talks with their head coach about a potential extension despite the fact he only joined the club in the summer and still has plenty of time left on his deal at Vicarage Road.

Considering the fact the club has a track record of getting rid of managers pretty swiftly, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all taking charge last season, this show of commitment to Ismael has come as a surprise to many.

They secured an excellent 4-0 win against Queens Park Rangers on the opening day - but they haven't impressed too much since then - winning just one of their next five league fixtures.

The Hornets were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League One side Stevenage in the first round.

Winning two, drawing two and losing two of their opening six league games, they currently sit in 13th place and have the opportunity to climb into the promotion mix tonight by securing a win against West Bromwich Albion.

That won't be an easy task though despite the Baggies also enduring a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign.

When does Valerien Ismael's current Watford contract expire?

Although the length of Ismael's contract wasn't officially announced by the Hornets, The Athletic believe he signed a three-year deal when he joined in the summer.

With this, his deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 and considering the average life span of a manager in the Championship, it's doubtful that he will see out that contract.

Ismael's contract reportedly contains a number of clauses and it's unclear whether one of those is an automatic extension option, but the Hornets seem to be ploughing on with talks regardless.

What did Valerien Ismael say about Watford contract talks?

Ismael is clearly happy in Hertfordshire and it seems as though he's open to putting pen to paper on an extension.

He told the Watford Observer: "The talks are ongoing. As I have said from day one, I have a good feeling here.

"I think the club is pleased with our way of working, how we define our work and the identity we want to put into the club, and the way we work with the players.

"I think that everyone understood the process, and it feels good and it feels right."

Should Watford be looking to extend Valerien Ismael's contract already?

It would be yet another poor managerial decision if they gave Ismael an extension at this point.

The Frenchman enjoyed a great start to life at West Brom before things turned sour and there were already red flags during that unbeaten run at the start of the 2021/22 season.

The Hornets haven't enjoyed a spectacular start to the season and it just seems illogical to award him with an extension at this point.

New contracts have to be earned and although Ismael worked hard during the summer, he needs to enjoy more success in Hertfordshire before he extends his stay.

If he puts pen to paper on an extension and is sacked not too long after, the Hornets will probably need to pay him more in compensation. On paper, a new deal doesn't make sense at this point.