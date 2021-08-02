Valerien Ismael provides Sam Johnstone update ahead of West Brom’s season opener v Bournemouth

Valerien Ismael has confirmed during an interview with the Express and Star that Sam Johnstone will not feature on Friday night in The Baggies’ season opener away at Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old has just returned to the squad after his summer break. Johnstone spent the early part of summer with the England squad during Euro 2020, but he was unable to make an appearance at the tournament.

The highly-rated shot-stopper has been subject of a rejected bid already this summer, with The Baggies denying West Ham the chance to sign Johnstone.

Despite West Brom’s relegation back to the second-tier, Johnstone was a consistent performer during the club’s Premier League campaign.

The 28-year-old’s performances throughout the year were enough to win the Supporters’ Player of the Year award – an accolade that shows just how important he is to the fans at the Midlands club.

Speaking to the Express and Star about Johnstone in the context of Friday’s opening game of the Championship season, Ismael said: “He needs some time to clear his situation.”

“We will have some talk in the next few days but at the minute it is important to focus on the players who are available.”

David Button is set to start in between the sticks when The Baggies travel to the south coast later this week.

The verdict

Johnstone proved himself in the Premier League last season and earned a place in the England squad. There is no way that Championship football is his level now.

However, it is very much a possibility that the 28-year-old will still be a West Brom player come the end of August.

Once Johnstone is back up to speed, and if he is content with his current situation, he will swiftly take that number 1 spot back and could have an excellent season.

Ismael has shown ambition and determination since his arrival – the kind of thinking that could tempt Johnstone to stay and fight for Premier League promotion once more.

