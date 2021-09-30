Valerien Ismael provides injury update on West Brom trio ahead of Stoke City showdown

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has revealed that Matt Clarke will be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Stoke City.

Robert Snodgrass has returned to training whilst Rayhaan Tulloch is set to be out of action for two or three weeks after suffering a groin injury.

Signed by Ismael during the summer transfer window, Clarke initially made a positive start to his spell at The Hawthorns as he helped his side seal three victories on the bounce last month.

However, the defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Blackburn Rovers.

Snodgrass has only featured once for the Baggies in the Championship during the current campaign and was left out of the club’s match-day squad for their recent showdown with Cardiff City after twisting his ankle.

The former West Ham man has now recovered from this particular issue.

Tulloch has also had his game-time limited by injury this season as he has only made one appearance in all competitions.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting with Stoke, Ismael shared an update on this trio.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about Clarke and Snodgrass, the West Brom boss said: “Matt Clarke is completely back in full training now so he will be available for the game at Stoke.

“Snod [Snodgrass] is back in training.

“He twisted his ankle last week but he trained yesterday to test everything, he’s fine so he’s back in training today.”

Making reference to Tulloch, Ismael added: “Rayhaan Tulloch has another injury, a groin injury on the other side this time, and he will be out for two or three weeks.

“Otherwise, all the players are available.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Clarke has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship, West Brom will be delighted that they will be able to call upon his services tomorrow.

Having averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.34 in his three league appearances for the club this season, the defender could end up playing a key role for the Baggies in the coming months as they look to launch a push for promotion.

Snodgrass will also fancy his chances of producing some eye-catching displays at this level as he has been directly involved in 73 goals in 151 Championship appearances during his career.

As for Tulloch, he may need to be eased back into action by Ismael in order to minimise the risk of another injury setback.