Valerien Ismael provides injury update on key West Brom man

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that Daryl Dike is set to miss the next two games as he goes for a scan tomorrow for his hamstring issue.

There was a lot of excitement around The Hawthorns when they completed the permanent signing of the striker earlier in the window and he was handed his first start in the 3-0 win over Peterborough yesterday.

However, Dike would last just 53 minutes after an apparent hamstring complaint forced the USA international off.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Ismael gave an update on the recent recruit ahead of games against Preston and Millwall in the next week.

“We will see on Monday when he has a scan, but for sure the next two games he will miss because we cannot afford to take any risks now, especially after the Millwall game we have another 11 days.

“Now he can have 20 days to get ready for the Sheffield United game if the injury is not too bad.”

Victory over the Posh left Albion fifth in the Championship, just four points away from the automatic promotion places.

The verdict

This is a worry for the Baggies because even yesterday you saw how important Dike is going to be with his physicality up top.

It seems optimistic from Ismael to think the player will be back in less than three weeks if he has a hamstring injury as that would be as quick as a return as you can get.

But, Albion will know more tomorrow and fans will have their fingers crossed that this injury is not anything serious at all.

