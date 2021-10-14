Valerien Ismael provides fresh update on key West Brom man after injury scare

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed that Alex Mowatt did not break his foot, with the midfielder expected to start against Birmingham City tomorrow night.

The 26-year-old joined Albion in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Barnsley, and he has been an excellent addition, as Mowatt has quickly established himself as a key player, scoring three goals in 11 games.

Therefore, there were real concerns when he was forced off with a foot injury in the defeat to Stoke prior to the international break, with the club coy about his fitness since.

A picture of Mowatt training last night raised hopes that it wasn’t serious and Ismael told the Express & Star the latest this evening.

“For us it’s good news – it’s a relief for us that it’s not broken. It’s good for us that he has trained these last two days with the squad and he’s back in the squad. Normally, as long as something doesn’t happen and change overnight, he’ll be okay for the game.”

The Baggies will also welcome back Matt Clarke for Blues’ visit to The Hawthorns.

The verdict

As Ismael says, this is a major relief for all connected to Albion because it did seem as though they were fearing a lengthy lay-off for Mowatt.

Everyone can see just how important he is to the team, as he brings a quality on the ball that the other midfield players lack, so, providing he is 100%, he will be in the XI tomorrow night.

Clarke’s return is another positive, so Albion head into the game against their West Midlands rivals in very good shape as they look to bounce back from a poor performance at Stoke last time out.

