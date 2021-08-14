Valerien Ismael outlines West Brom’s transfer strategy

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has outlined the club’s transfer strategy for the final few weeks of the summer window and claimed the club will not be rushed into any moves.

Albion have signed four players since the Frenchman joined the club from Barnsley in June, with Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach, and Quevin Moises Castro all joining permanently and Matt Clarke arriving on a season-long loan from Brighton.

It seems the Baggies are not done yet as it is said they’re keen to add a new striker before the end of the month, with former Tykes loan signing Daryl Dike and Watford’s Andre Gray among the players linked.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael has outlined the West Midlands club’s plans for the final few weeks of the window and claimed that they’re in no rush.

He said: “We are still observing the market. We have an idea. We have names on our list.

“We need to see all the aspects we need to make a transfer.

“The first thing, is it the right player? Does he have the right quality for us? Can we afford to pay for him? There are so many topics involved before we make the decision.

“But we have time at the minute. We are working on all fronts but there is no rush.

The Baggies boss added that it would be unfair to his current squad to reveal how many new signings he wants to make before the window closes.

“I feel that the players want to be part of the process,” Ismael explained. “As long as I have got that feeling, we can wait – we are in no rush.

“Unless there is an injury or something unexpected happens, but at the minute we need to find the right balance.

“For sure we are looking in market, we are looking at what is going on and what we can afford.”

Albion host Luton Town at the Hawthorns today as they look to secure their first win of the Championship season.

West Brom fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Baggies transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who is the most expensive West Brom signing out of these four players? Salomon Rondon Oliver Burke Brown Ideye Nacer Chadli

The Verdict

Baggies supporters will love to see Ismael outlining what the transfer strategy is for the coming weeks and be reassured that he’s not going to make any late-window panicked signings.

You do feel that Albion need to find a new striker and if they land the right one, it could be the final piece of the puzzle.

We know what to expect from Ismael’s teams and in that sense, the French coach will have certain requirements for new signings which should in turn mean the right players are brought in.

There are three or four very strong teams in the Championship this season and finishing the transfer window off with a flourish could be the different between automatic promotion or the play-offs.

That makes the next few weeks vital.