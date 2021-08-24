Valerien Ismael outlines area that West Brom need to strenghten as transfer deadline looms

West Bromwich Albion have one of, if not the strongest starting 11 in the Championship – but they’re noticeably thin on the ground when it comes to depth.

New head coach Valerien Ismael has acquired four new players this summer in the form of Matt Clarke, Quevin Castro, Alex Mowatt and Adam Reach, and it looks like there may be more to come.

That is because aside from the starting line-up, Ismael doesn’t have much to choose from, with senior players such as Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu, Romaine Sawyers and many others leaving.

And with Kenneth Zohore disappearing from the Baggies bench in the last two matches, the need for Ismael to bolster his striking options is at a critical level.

So many players have been linked this summer – Liam Delap, Daryl Dike, Mbaye Diagne and Andre Gray amongst others – despite not knowing which player it will be that is arriving at The Hawthorns, fans can know that the club will be doing all they can to bring a new striker in judging by Ismael’s latest words.

“We know behind the scenes what we have to do. We try and we have some more days,” Ismael said on West Brom’s transfer plans, per BirminghamLive.

“We are calm. We don’t need to rush as we know exactly what we want.

“It’s one of the areas (a striker) yes, but we’ll see what we can do. We have to make sure we pick the right player.”

The Verdict

Despite starting the season well, it’ll be music to West Brom’s fans ears for a new striker to arrive.

Forward signings are the ones that everyone looks forward to and Ismael has had to bide his time, but he sounds confident of doing a deal for a target man.

The Frenchman’s system right now is pretty fluid in the sense that natural wide players Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips have both played as the central striker as well as Karlan Grant, but Ismael will want a unit in the middle with two pacey, tricky players flanking that one person.

Who that is remains to be seen but it’s set to be an exciting end to the window for Baggies supporters.