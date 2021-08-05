Valerien Ismael notes key difference between West Brom and Barnsley

Valerien Ismael has revealed that moving to West Brom was ‘the next logical step forward’ in his career.

The Frenchman has been in English football for less than 12 months but made a real splash during his time with Barnsley last season in which he established himself as one of the top managers in the Championship.

The Tykes weren’t expected to achieve anything more than a mid-table position but under Ismael they managed to secure a play-off spot and were a little bit unfortunate to be beaten by Swansea City over two legs in the play-off semi-finals.

Following the end of the season Ismael was offered the chance to continue his career with recently-relegated West Brom, but despite the challenge at the Hawthorns being much more demanding, the new boss says that he won’t approach things in a different manner.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ismael said: “Barnsley was a successful story. It was always my dream to work in English football.

“It was the right choice and now West Brom is the next logical step forward for me as a manager.

“The intensity will not change, whether it is Barnsley or West Brom. The difference [here] is the squad and its quality. My expectation is that we will have more possession here than Barnsley.”

The verdict

Few can begrudge Valerien Ismael moving to West Brom.

The opportunity to lead the Baggies was richly deserved following a hugely successful season with Barnsley in which he truly showed his quality as a head coach.

The challenge facing Ismael will will be huge at the Hawthorns with promotion being the only target for the club this term and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on with a new group of player.