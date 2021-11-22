Valerien Ismael makes West Brom transfer claim after recent events

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has claimed to the Express & Star that his side doesn’t need to sign another striker as they already have enough goalscorers.

The Baggies once again fell to defeat on Saturday in the Sky Bet Championship, this time losing to Huddersfield Town 1-0 away from home and did at times look somewhat toothless in attack.

In all the away side recorded 20 shots during the 90 minutes, however only two of those actually worked the Huddersfield keeper as Albion lost more ground in the early promotion race in the second tier.

Asked after the game if he feels his side have enough fire power with =out having to dip into the market for a new striker, Ismael stated the following:

“Yes for sure.

“When you look at the names of the front players we have got – they are all able to score over 10 goals. They have shown that in the past.

“Now it’s all about getting the breakthrough to all the players, for them to understand that everyone needs to do more.”

That result at the weekend sees the Baggies stay in third place behind Bournemouth and Fulham, with the Midlands club having some ground to make up on their rivals.

West Brom are back in league action tomorrow night as they travel to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool.

The Verdict

Ismael certainty has plenty of attacking options at his disposal and he will understandably be confident that this is just a temporary blip for his side.

There are a lot of players within the squad that have already shown that they are capable of performing so much better for the club.

January isn’t the best window to bring players in either, which is sure to come into West Brom’s thinking.

All in all, it would probably be a bit knee-jerk to bring in a new striker in the new year.