Valerien Ismael makes West Brom transfer admission ahead of Deadline Day

West Brom will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term, whilst under the watchful eye of Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies boss has already added the likes of Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach and Matt Clarke to his squad this summer, as they looked to strengthen their options.

West Brom are currently sat second in the Championship table, after running out 2-1 winners over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in their most recent league fixture.

But a youthful West Brom squad were thrashed 6-0 by a strong Arsenal team in the Second Round of the EFL Cup in midweek, and they’ll be keen to bounce back with a positive result at the earliest of opportunities.

With the summer transfer window reaching a conclusion on Tuesday evening, some West Brom supporters might be questioning whether Ismael will sign anymore players or not.

When quizzed on whether he’ll be adding more signings to his squad before the transfer window closes (quotes sourced from The Express and Star), Ismael admitted that he’s only likely to active in the transfer market if players are to depart first.

“I think at the minute we are satisfied with the last signing.

“I think only if something happens in the outgoings, then we can do something in the incomings.”

West Brom are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on newly-promoted Peterborough United, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Baggies at London Road.

The Verdict:

This isn’t a surprise.

West Brom already have some strong options available to them this season, and their squad seems well-placed to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But their squad would only need to be strengthened if they lost someone before the conclusion of the summer transfer window, and it’s unsurprising to hear that Ismael is moving forward with that thinking.

It seems as though it’ll be a quiet few days at the Hawthorns, as Deadline Day edges closer.